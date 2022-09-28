Super Value CFO: Hurricane Ian could threaten stock supply

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As Florida ports brace for the impact of Hurricane Ian, Super Value’s chief financial officer Debra Symonette yesterday warned that the food store chain’s stock supply could be threatened if the storm results in the prolonged cessation of cargo handling operations.

Symonette said: “I guess all the ports are going to be closing for at least two days… hopefully it won’t be a long delay and hopefully we have enough stock to last until the delay is over. There could definitely be some challenges with those goods that we don’t have a great supply of which would mainly be perishables items, produce and dairy.”

She added: “Florida is very important, a lot of our stuff comes through Florida. If there is any delay that would definitely affect us. We also source goods directly out of Florida.

“Whenever we hear about a hurricane we are on high alert because there is always a possibility for some disruption.”

Ports such as the Port of Palm Beach and Port of Miami have been shut down until further notice in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The hurricane strengthened into a Category 3 storm yesterday en route to Florida where it is expected to make landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday. The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges, flooding rains, and tornadoes. Authorities have urged hundreds of thousands of residents along Florida’s Gulf Coast to evacuate to higher ground.