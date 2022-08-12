Sunwing set to return to Grand Bahama in December

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Canadian airline Sunwing is set to return to Grand Bahama this winter, bringing a much-needed airlift to the island’s tourism segment.

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation announced yesterday that Sunwing is set to return to The Bahamas with an inaugural flight to Freeport scheduled for December 17, 2022.

Sunwing has confirmed its plans for fall/winter flights from both Toronto and Montreal to Freeport. Flights will come once a week from each destination on Saturdays. The flights will begin arriving on December 17, 2022, and are currently scheduled through May 1, 2023.

Tourism minister Chester Cooper labeled the development as a signal that confidence in the resurgence of Grand Bahama as a major tourist destination is growing.

“Airlift and stopover visitors are critical to the economy of Grand Bahama and this will provide a much-needed boost for the tourism economy,” he said.

“With our plans to redevelop the airport after Hurricane Dorian ravaged it, and the transformation of the Grand Lucayan Resort, we believe the potential for Grand Bahama really is limitless.”

Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey said the world is beginning to get the message that Grand Bahama is open for business.

“Sunwing’s return is a welcomed development for Grand Bahama Island. This service is indicative of the growth of the tourism sector and signals a major step in Grand Bahama’s recovery and revitalization,” Moxey said.

“Visitors will get to explore and experience our island and its diverse offerings and sends a distinct message to the world that Grand Bahama is indeed open for business and better than ever. We remain open to strategic partnerships and collaboration.”

Magnus Alnebeck, the Pelican Bay resort’s general manager also expressed the view that Sunwing’s return was good news for the island.