Sunshine Holdings Limited staff donates to Jennie Street fire victims

Fire victims offered special incentive offer to build with Arawak Homes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The staff at Sunshine Holdings Limited Group of Companies have started a Recovery Drive encouraging workers to donate funds to help families impacted by the May 2 Jennie Street fire recover.

The massive fire ripped through 10 structures on Jennie Street, leaving several families displaced.

According to a press release, employees reached out to Urban Renewal to reach the families after 4 weeks of donations from staff.

Both Urban Renewal representatives and representatives of the families were invited to a presentation last Thursday to receive the donations raised by the Sunshine Staff Members.

Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Culture Dena Ingraham presented donation cheques to families, and an Urban Renewal representative gave remarks encouraging the families, thanking Sunshine Holdings for caring enough to act.

Sunshine Holdings Limited Group of Companies includes: Arawak Homes, Sunshine Insurance, and Sunshine Finance, among other companies.

President of Arawak Homes Franon Wilson closed the presentation with a “Home Incentive Offer” to all the families who were interested and inspired to build a home after such a devastating event.

Wilson offered to donate $7,500 to any family member who wanted to build a 2-Bedroom home with Arawak Homes and $10,000 to any family member who wanted to build a 3-Bedroom Home or Duplex with Arawak Homes.

“Sunshine Holdings Group believes that the company and everyone associated with the company owe it to the wider Bahamian community to involve itself in initiatives that promote the common good of the community,” the statement added.