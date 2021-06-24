SunCash launches new payments card “$martPay”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With banks transitioning to cashless environments or exiting The Bahamas altogether, business owners now have an alternative, secure and transparent option to pay their employees via the new SunCash payroll and $martPay Card.

The card is versatile and many business account holders will benefit from it. SunCash gives power to business owners by allowing them to utilize the payroll feature to transfer funds from their account to an employee’s mobile wallet account. This transfer simultaneously updates the employee’s $martPay Card that is linked to a SunCash account.

Aside from linking the $martPay Card with the SunCash Mobile wallet, other high-tech $martPay Card features include mobile notifications; tap, swipe or scan to pay; Sand Dollar-readiness; offline capabilities; multiple wallets; nationwide acceptance; multiple rewards systems; lost/stolen and disable features; track spending; and clear transaction labeling.

The card can also be used to pay at over 850+ SunCash-registered businesses and stores, which is quickly growing daily.

The company in a statement said: “What makes you fall in love with the $martPay Card is that it’s super attractive with no annual, over-the-limit or late fees.

“The $martPay Card is designed to make sure you’re the only one who can use it. We kept you in mind by including all the advanced security technologies like Face ID, Touch ID and one-time passwords (OTP), which are built in for your extra protection.”

$martPay is an ideal solution for businesses that are cash-intensive, managing employee payroll and other payments that would otherwise be done by cash. For Family Island workers, whose banking access may have been reduced or eliminated by the exit of commercial banks, the $martPay Card is a solution.

The card is also reliable during times of disaster or emergency because it has offline capabilities and doesn’t require internet access or a network to work.

SunCash noted: “As an authorized financial institution (AFI), SunCash is creating a healthy, vibrant and competitive cashless environment in The Bahamas, especially on the Family Islands.

“SunCash retail merchants and stores are equipped and prepared to accommodate salary withdrawal via the new $martPay Card through the merchant account payroll feature.”

Applications for a $martPay Card can be completed through the new SunCash App, online or in person at a store. Cards are available immediately at all SunCash Stores nationwide. Almost 50,000 users have downloaded the SunCash app and holders are eligible for the $martPay Cards immediately. SunCash has over 90,000 cards available now for distribution at all SunCash stores in The Bahamas.