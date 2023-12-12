Summit Insurance CEO Timothy Ingraham elected BCCEC chairman along with new Board of Directors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) held its Annual General Meeting and Election of its Board of Directors on November 30, 2023.

Timothy Ingraham (CEO of Summit Insurance Co. Ltd.) was elected as Chairman by the membership of the BCCEC to serve a two-year term and lead the Board of Directors.

Ingraham thanked members for the confidence shown in him and the other board members by electing them to lead the body. For 88 years, The BCCEC has served as the leading resource and advocacy body for the business community in The Bahamas.

The new Board will aim to build on its legacy of representation and advocacy, working to create policy positions that foster a productive business environment that encourages enterprise creation and sustainable economic development.

Newly elected officers of the Board include Vice Chairman Don Williams (Island Run Bahamas Ltd.), who previously served as Treasurer. Charnette Thompson (Cable Bahamas Group of Companies), who previously served on the last Executive Committee, was elected to serve as Board Secretary, and Kendra Culmer (Commonwealth Bank Ltd.), who previously served as Board Director, was elected to serve as Treasurer.

Krystle Rutherford-Ferguson will now serve as the Immediate Past Chairman, completing the BCCEC’s Executive Committee.

Additionally, the membership elected ten Directors to serve alongside the officers. Returning Directors include Antoinette Russell (Maran Global Solutions Ltd.), Cristobal Gomez (Nassau Tile Factory Limited), Odetta Morton (Deltec Bank & Trust Limited), Peter Goudie (PGHR Consulting Limited), Royann Dean (ONWRD Advisors Ltd.), Sean More (McKinney Bancroft & Hughes) and Davinia Bain (Crvoto Isle). There are three newly elected Directors: la’Ann Major (Higgs & Johnson), Kimberly Bodie (AML Foods Ltd.), and Joan Dilworth (Joan Dilworth Counsel Attorney-At-Law).

The new Board represents a diverse cross-section of the business community and plans to help drive economic development in all sectors of the economy. They are grateful to the membership for the opportunity to serve and for the faith shown in them to lead the BCCEC in this critical time of the development of our country. The Board recognizes that the Chamber is a member-driven organization and wants to assure members that they will continue to seek their views on matters impacting them. Having received their mandate, the Board of Directors is already at work dealing with matters of interest to our members. It will continue The BCCEC’s mission of creating a robust business environment that strengthens and supports the sustainability of the nation’s socio-economic structure.