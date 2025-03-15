Suicide investigation underway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an alleged suicide of a 22-year-old man that occurred at a residence on Friday, 14th March, 2025.
Officers were alerted of the incident around 4:30 p.m., at a home in Star Estates off Prince Charles Drive. Upon their arrival, they found the man unresponsive, with an object tied around his neck and hanging from the ceiling. Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and found no vital signs of life. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.