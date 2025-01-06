Watch ILTV Live
Structural fire leaves woman injured

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into a structural fire that occurred on Monday January 6, 2025,

which left a woman hospitalized.

According to initial reports, sometime before 4:00 a.m., the 31-year-old woman was alone in a residence on West End Avenue, off Baillou Hill Road, and awoke to find herself being burned.

She managed to escape the house, only to discover it engulfed in flames, fire officials said.

Fire Services responded and extinguished the blaze.

The victim sustained burns and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigation continues.

