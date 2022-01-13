STRONGER TOGETHER: FTX Digital Markets donates $1.5 million in COVID-19 medical supplies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — FTX Digital Markets has donated $1.5 million in KN95 protective masks and testing kits to the Bahamian government in an effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

The donation was made during a courtesy call to Prime Minister Philip Davis by Ryan Salame, CEO; Zoe Gibson-Bowleg, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, and Valdez K. Russell, Vice President.

“We sincerely appreciate this generous donation,” said Davis.

“Partnering with the private sector is part of what is meant when we say we’re ‘Together Against COVID-19′.

“The $1 million in masks and $500,000 earmarked for testing kits will go a long way in our fight against COVID-19.”

The donation is a significant contribution toward the Government’s COVID-19 fight efforts, as the distribution of free KN95 protective masks and free testing are two of the major components of the government’s Together Against COVID-19 campaign which aims to provide support and reduce the risk of contracting the virus.