STRING OF MURDERS: 21-year-old man charged with murder of former minister’s husband and 5 others

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 20-year-old was arraigned in the Magistrates court for the December 23 murder of Leon Griffin, the husband of former social services minister Melanie Griffin.

Demargio Lockhart, also known as Toons, of Charles Vincent Street, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt and this and a string of other recent murders.

Prosecutors allege that on the day in question, Lockhart by means of unlawful hard did intentionally and unlawfully cause the death of Griffin.

Police reported that Griffin was shot to the head and killed while sitting in his car in front of his home in Winton Meadows.

The former president of the Bahamas Taxicab Union was reportedly found by the former Yamacraw MP shortly before 8pm.

Though initial reports revealed that the shooting appeared to be a robbery, police later revealed that additional evidence points to homicide.

Lockhart is also being charged with a string of other recent murders that occurred between August 14 and November 28 last year.

He is accused, alongside Brahaeem Charlton, 28, also known as Benji Jimbo, of Opulent Drive, of the murder of Lanisha Ambrister on August 14 and Drazen Dean on the same day.

Prosecutors allege that Lockhart and another accomplice Hartman Kevin Rolle, 27, of Paradise Island, are responsible for the death of Pablo Moss and Melvin Johnson, as well as the attempted murder of Dion Bethel on November 23.

The pair were also charged with the attempted murder of Leonardo Collie on November 28th.

Due to the nature of the charges, Lockhart was not required to enter a plea and was denied bail.

He was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He is expected to return to court for the presentation of a VBI hearing in relation to these matters on April 28 and May 9th.