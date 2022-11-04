Street Light upgrades underway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) has officially commenced the replacement of 30,000 streetlights through a LED Street Lighting Retrofit Project funded by the Government of The Bahamas and the Caribbean Development Bank.

This exercise will reportedly complement BPL’s efforts with respect to malfunctioning lighting in areas around New Providence.

The project was first announced in September for a start time of October.

According to a press release from the company, the project will focus on upgrading existing high-pressure sodium (HPS) and mercury vapor (MV) lights, which are more than 30% less efficient and more expensive to run than their LED counterparts.

“This is just one part of the joint agency efforts being rolled out to improve infrastructure throughout the country with similar efforts for the Family Islands to be implemented in the near future,” the company said.