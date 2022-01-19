Stray bullets kills woman heading to church prayer meeting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman was killed by stray bullets as she was exiting her vehicle to attend a church prayer meeting shortly after 7pm on Robinson Road last night.

According to police, the tragedy unfolded when a group of people went into a house on Ida Street to “collect a friend”.

The group was reportedly approached by a man, who brandished a firearm and chased another man down the street firing several shots after him.

Peters said initial reports indicate that the man was running from the suspect south along Ida Street and onto Robinson Road.

“The lady who was exiting her vehicle to attend a prayer meeting at a church here on the grounds was shot in her chest and face several times,” Peters revealed.

He advised that the man running from the scene continued onto Washington Street where he collapsed. He was taken to hospital and is being treated for injuries he received to his “lower extremities”.

Peters appealed to members of the public in the area who may have information on the matter to contact the police.

The tragic death comes 24-hours after a shooting on Adderley Terrance off Carmichael Road that resulted in a man being injured and hospitalized.

Reports indicated that the victim was walking along Adderley Terrace when he was approached by the occupants in a small Japanese vehicle, one of whom produced a firearm and charged it in his direction.

He was subsequently hit in the lower back and taken to hospital via EMS where he was listed as stable.

The same night, a shooting incident in the vicinity of Key West Street and Robinson Road resulted in the injuries of one man and the death of another.

Police said shortly before 8pm officers were alerted to a shooting incident in the area where two men were shot and transported to hospital via private vehicles.

One of the men succumbed to his injuries on arrival to the hospital and the other remains in serious condition, police added.

The latest killings have taken the country’s murder count to seven so far for 2022.