Straw Market to Shut Down for Urgent Repairs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Straw Market, one of the nation’s most iconic cultural and tourism hubs, is set to close its doors for one week, according to Chair of the Straw Market Authority, Kelverna Small.

While an exact date for the closure has not yet been confirmed, Small explained that the decision was made to carry out much-needed maintenance and structural improvements to the facility.

Vendors and shoppers are expected to be impacted during the temporary shutdown, but officials say the work is essential to ensure the safety, comfort, and long-term sustainability of the market.

The Straw Market, located in the heart of downtown Nassau, has long served as a major attraction for both Bahamians and tourists, showcasing local craft, artistry, and culture.

Small assured the public that the Authority is committed to completing the maintenance work swiftly, with the aim of reopening the market within a week and providing a refreshed experience for visitors and vendors alike.