STORM WATCH: Residents warned to complete storm prep as forecasters track Subtropical Storm Nicole

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Meteorology yesterday advised residents to pay close attention to a developing system near the southeast Bahamas that could strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday.
Regardless of the exact track, officials underscore the risk of widespread impacts from coastal flooding, large sea swells, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, rip currents, and beach erosion along portions of the northwest and central Bahamas beginning in the early to middle of this week.
“The system could be at or near hurricane strength before it approaches the northwest Bahamas on Wednesday and Thursday bringing the potential for dangerous storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall to the area,” read a special weather statement issued yesterday.
“Residents and interests in the northwest and central Bahamas should complete their seasonal hurricane preparations if they have not already done so. Tropical storm and hurricane watches may be issued for these areas by early Monday.”
According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm watch is in effect this morning for the northwestern Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama, and Bimini.
At 5am, Nicole was moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h). A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected later today. Nicole is forecast to continue westward or west-southwestward motion Tuesday through early Thursday.
On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.
Last night, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey encouraged all residents to prepare for the likely development of a storm.
“We strongly encourage all residents of Grand Bahama to make necessary preparations and pay careful attention to weather reports from the Bahamas Department of Meteorology. As advised by Met Department, Grand Bahama and surrounding cays are at risk for widespread impacts from coastal flooding, large sea swells, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, rip currents, and beach erosion.”
Moxey said: “Everyone should complete storm preparations, stay alert and follow The Bahamas Department of Meteorology for further updates.”
“Let’s stay safe, take all necessary precautions, be our brother’s and sister’s keeper. Our prayers are with Grand Bahama, surrounding cays and all areas in the path of this potential Tropical or Sub-tropical storm.”
“We remain Grand Bahama Strong,” she added.