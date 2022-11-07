STORM WATCH: Residents warned to complete storm prep as forecasters track Subtropical Storm Nicole

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Meteorology yesterday advised residents to pay close attention to a developing system near the southeast Bahamas that could strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday.

Regardless of the exact track, officials underscore the risk of widespread impacts from coastal flooding, large sea swells, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, rip currents, and beach erosion along portions of the northwest and central Bahamas beginning in the early to middle of this week.

“The system could be at or near hurricane strength before it approaches the northwest Bahamas on Wednesday and Thursday bringing the potential for dangerous storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall to the area,” read a special weather statement issued yesterday.

“Residents and interests in the northwest and central Bahamas should complete their seasonal hurricane preparations if they have not already done so. Tropical storm and hurricane watches may be issued for these areas by early Monday.”