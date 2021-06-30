STORM WATCH: Met office monitoring two disturbances; one could impact southern Bahamas as tropical storm

Dept of Meteorology “particularly concerned” about disturbance that could affect southern Bahamas this weekend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Despite low to medium chances of development, weather experts are paying close attention to two disturbances bringing shower activity and thunderstorms over the Tropical Atlantic, one of which could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm and begin to impact the southern islands of Inagua and Mayaguana by the weekend.

As of 2pm, disturbances one and two both had a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Over the five-day forecast, however, disturbance one had a 30 percent chance of cyclone formation while disturbance two had a 40 percent chance of further development.

Senior Deputy Director of the Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons said the second tropical wave presents more cause for concern.

“One of them is one we are particularly concerned about, which we expect, looking at it, it would come up more over to the north of the Greater Antilles and actually into the southern Bahamas and that can happen as early as Saturday night, Sunday, affecting the Inagua, Mayaguana area,” he told Eyewitness News.

“As far as development for that, right now, it is just a tropical wave, but we have on it a 40 percent chance over the next five days, by the weekend, for it to actually develop into at least a tropical depression or tropical storm.

“…That one we are monitoring closely and we expect that to, like I said, to start affecting on the weekend.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, disturbance two, a tropical wave about 900 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, continues to show signs of organization.

“Additional development of this system is possible during the next several days as it moves generally west-northwestward at about 20 miles per hour,” the center said.

Disturbance one, another tropical wave, was located about 650 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

“Some slow development of this disturbance is possible later this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 20 to 25 miles per hour, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night,” the center said.

“Regardless of development, this system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next few days.”

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology said it was closely monitoring both tropical waves for further development and will continue to advise the public.

Unsettled weather continues to affect the southern islands, and could continue throughout the week.

Meteorologists have predicted another busy hurricane season this year.

The Weather Company, a meteorology unit of tech giant IBM, has projected 18 named storms, eight hurricanes and three major hurricanes with Category 3 or greater wind speeds during the upcoming season in the Atlantic.