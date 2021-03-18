“STOP THE ABUSE”: Social services minister notes 116 cases of child abuse reported to govt agencies in 2020

Campbell calls on community to get involved in protecting children

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — One hundred and sixteen cases of alleged child abuse were reported to the Child Protection Unit, Department of Social Services, and by national hotlines in 2020, according to Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell.

During a press conference ahead of Child Protection Month 2021, which is observed annually in April, Campbell applauded individuals who came forward to report child abuse.

He based his address on the 2021 theme, “Child Abuse Prevention Begins with Us”, and noted that the number of cases that occur locally can be drastically reduced with “just one telephone call, one word, from persons across the various communities — even at the risk of being perceived as the interfering, nosey neighbor”.

A 29-year veteran of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), Campbell said the more people know that criminal matters are likely to be reported, the less likely they are to commit them.

“It is not enough to know that child abuse is against the law. We must speak out against it; we must become involved by preventing and reporting it,” he said.

He added: “Child abuse prevention has to begin with us when we speak out against the physical abuse of children. Sadly, many witness the anguished cries but say nothing.

“They are aware of the slapping, the burns, the punching. They see the welts, the bruises, but view the actions as a parent’s right to treat their child in whatever manner they see fit.

“Moreover, they condone the physical punishment as the only effective means of discipline and feel that the more severe the punishment, the better and more effective it is.

“After all, they say: ‘It made me a better person and I did not die.’”

The Ministry of Social Services last month announced that the government would immediately cease all forms of corporal punishment in children’s homes across the country and implement several recommendations from the National Child Protection Council following an investigation into allegations of child abuse at the Children’s Emergency Hostel.

The investigation involved a widely-shared, nearly 10-minute-long video purportedly showing several of the home’s employees appearing to verbally scold a group of little boys before beating them.

Six former employees of the home were ultimately brought before the courts and charged with child cruelty.

Campbell continued: “Child abuse prevention has to begin with us because if we know of a child who is being sexually abused, either by a relative, a stranger, a church member, or anyone else for that matter, we cannot sit idly by and allow a child’s life to be forever changed.

“Child abuse prevention begins with us when we speak out against verbal abuse, against child abandonment and all other forms of ill treatment of children. We can stop the abuse with one word; with telephone calls to the Child Protection Unit and/or the National Hotlines; by becoming involved even if we are viewed as the interfering, nosey neighbor.”

Campbell called on the community at large to join in “efforts to reduce the number of child abuse cases that occur in our country” as well as in campaigns to raise awareness of the issue.

He noted that abuse can be reported via walk-ins and written referrals from government agencies; that students can inform teachers or guidance counselors; and that faith-based organizations can report “observations of abuse”.