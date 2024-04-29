‘Stop sidelining women’s rights issues’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local advocacy group has penned their frustration over what they see as a lack of urgency in protecting women’s fundamental rights.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet, Women United expressed their “deep disappointment” after successive governments have, in their view, “overlooked and neglected” women’s fundamental rights.

“Women across our nation have tirelessly contributed to every facet of society—bearing children, managing businesses, and upholding our communities—yet we continue to be denied the basic recognition and respect that is long overdue,” the letter read.

“It is incredulous that in this day and age, we are still fighting for the recognition of our inherent worth and equality.

“Marital rape remains a stark example of the injustices faced by women in The Bahamas. The absence of laws criminalizing this abhorrent act perpetuates a culture that undermines the autonomy and dignity of women within their marriages.

“This is not just a legal issue; it is a matter of human rights and basic decency,” it continued.

The topic of marital rape has again resurfaced in recent weeks; Successive administrations have promised to address the longstanding controversy.

Prime Minister Davis told reporters recently that marital rape was not part of his party’s platform in the last election, a reminder some interpreted as a sign that the Davis administration would not prioritize legislative action on the issue.

To Prodesta Moore, the President of Women’s United who signed the letter, the requests of women have fallen on deaf ears for too long.

“We demand the immediate amendments to the sexual offenses act that criminalizes marital rape, ensuring that no woman in The Bahamas is subjected to violence and violation within the confines of marriage,” she wrote.

“Furthermore, we implore you to champion comprehensive reforms that uphold gender equality in all spheres of life, including healthcare, employment, education, and political representation. It is time to eradicate the systemic barriers that perpetuate inequality and to create a society where women are valued and respected as equals.

“The women of The Bahamas refuse to accept complacency or delay any longer. We demand justice, equality, and respect.

“We urge you to listen to our voices, to heed our concerns, and to act swiftly and decisively to bring about the necessary changes,” Moore charged.