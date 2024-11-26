Stolen vehicles alert

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police seek the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicles that were reported stolen on Monday 25th November 2024:

❖ A brown 2013 Nissan Cube L/P DA2796-stolen from Palm Breeze, Carmichael Road.

❖ A white 2016 Nissan Cube L/P AA4546-stolen from Land Chester Drive.

Anyone with any information about this robbery or other matters can contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Additionally, anonymous tips are welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).