Stolen vehicle recovered, two adults and one juvenile arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Three (3) males have been apprehended in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday August 29, 2024, during which a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Preliminary reports confirmed that around 11:30 p.m., three (3) unknown males, one armed with a firearm, approached the female victim as she was exiting her black 2008 Nissan March L/P

#AP9560 in the parking lot of a business establishment at the junction of Gibbs Corner and West Avenue, robbing her of her vehicle.

The culprits fled the area, heading west along Gibbs Corner, police said.

Officers from the Southern Division responded quickly, locating and recovering the stolen vehicle on North Street, and subsequently arrested three (3) males, ages 21, 20, and 16, in connection with this incident.

The Criminal Investigations Department will conduct further investigations into this matter.