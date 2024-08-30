Stolen vehicle recovered, two adults and one juvenile arrested

LocalAugust 30, 2024 at 7:12 am Theo Sealy
Stolen vehicle recovered, two adults and one juvenile arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Three (3) males have been apprehended in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday August 29, 2024, during which a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Preliminary reports confirmed that around 11:30 p.m., three (3) unknown males, one armed with a firearm, approached the female victim as she was exiting her black 2008 Nissan March L/P
#AP9560 in the parking lot of a business establishment at the junction of Gibbs Corner and West Avenue, robbing her of her vehicle.

The culprits fled the area, heading west along Gibbs Corner, police said.

Officers from the Southern Division responded quickly, locating and recovering the stolen vehicle on North Street, and subsequently arrested three (3) males, ages 21, 20, and 16, in connection with this incident.

The Criminal Investigations Department will conduct further investigations into this matter.

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*