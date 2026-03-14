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Stolen vehicle and firearm recovered; 24-year-old man arrested after police chase

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police recovered a stolen vehicle and a firearm on Friday, March 13th, 2026, resulting in the arrest of an adult male.
Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 10:00 p.m., officers from the Northeastern Division (Wulff Road Police Station) were alerted to a blue Chevrolet Trax that had been reported stolen and was seen travelling along Bernard Road.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver failed to comply, resulting in a pursuit.
The chase ended at the intersection of Pyfrom Road and Mackey Street, where the vehicle collided with another car. The lone male occupant exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers.
A search of the suspect and the vehicle led to the discovery of a firearm containing ammunition.
The 24-year-old male was subsequently arrested and is assisting police with the ongoing investigation.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist with this matter. Anyone with relevant details is asked to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

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