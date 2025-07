NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicle, which was reported stolen on Friday, July 25, 2025:

A silver 2013 Nissan Note, license plate # AZ3184 – reported stolen from Sunset Subdivision off Cowpen Road.

Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation is asked to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcome through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).