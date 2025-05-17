Stolen vehicle alert

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicle, which was reported stolen on Friday, 16th May 2025:

A red 2013 Nissan Note, license plate # AR1226 – stolen from Narcissus Avenue, Golden Gates #1.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.

Additionally, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).