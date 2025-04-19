Stolen vehicle alert

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicles, which were reported stolen on Friday, April 18, 2025:

Gray 2008 Nissan Note – License Plate #AS1183, stolen from Rosewood Street, Pinewood Gardens.

Silver 2006 Nissan Bluebird – License Plate #AD2840, stolen from Bahama Boulevard.

If you have any information regarding these thefts or if you spot either vehicle, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.

Anonymous tips are also encouraged and can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).