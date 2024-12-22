Stolen Vehicle Alert

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police seek the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicles that were reported stolen on

Saturday 21st December, 2024:

1. A champagne 2009 Nissan Note L/P #AW2101 – stolen from Barbados Avenue, off Cowpen Road.

2. A charcoal black 2021 Honda CR-V L/P #AC9019 – stolen off Dowdeswell Street.

3. A burgundy 2009 Nissan Murano L/P #AV3516 – stolen from Church Street and Shirley Street.

4. A white 2013 Nissan Note – stolen from University Drive.

If you have any information about these thefts or spot these vehicles, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).