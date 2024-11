NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The police are seeking the public’s help to locate a vehicle reported stolen on Saturday, November 16, 2024:

Gray 2009 Honda Civic, L/P #AV2497 – stolen from Lobster Avenue, off Carmichael Road.

If you have information about this theft or see this vehicle, please call 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).