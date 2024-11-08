Watch ILTV Live
Stolen vehicle alert

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police seek the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicles that were reported stolen on
Thursday 07th November, 2024:

1. A light blue 2013 Nissan Note L/P #DA1859 – stolen from Rocky Pine Road, off McKinney Drive.

2. A purple 2015 Nissan Note L/P #AT9269 – stolen from McKinney Drive.

3. A beige 2003 Nissan Note L/P #AA6708 – stolen from Apple Crescent in Eastwood Estates.

4. A black 2014 Nissan Note – stolen from West Bay Street.

If you have any information about these thefts or spot these vehicles, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991.

Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

