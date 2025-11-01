Stolen Vehicle Alert

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The following vehicles were reported stolen on Friday, 31st October, 2025:

1. A silver 2014 Nissan Note L/P #DB6942 – stolen from West Bay Street.

2. A white 2013 Nissan Note L/P #AL3088 – stolen from West Bay Street.

Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist with these investigations. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).