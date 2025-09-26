Stolen vehicle alert

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicles that were reported stolen on Thursday, 25th September, 2025:

1. A white 2015 Ford Escape L/P #AH6911 – stolen from Eleuthera Drive, Elizabeth Estates.

2. A grey 2015 Honda Accord – stolen from Balfour Avenue.

Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist with these investigations. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.

Anonymous tips are welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).