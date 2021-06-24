STILL UNDER WRAPS: Sandals Royal Bahamian reopening pushed back to 2022

“Serious hardship” projected for more than 600 resort workers to be impacted by the delay

Tourism minister “disappointed” but optimistic

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sandals Resorts International (SRI) announced yesterday that the reopening of its Sandals Royal Bahamian resort has been pushed back yet again, this time to January 27, 2022, in light of supply chain disruptions.

All of the hotel chain’s other properties, including the one on Exuma, have already been reopened.

It has previously set reopening dates of the Royal Bahamian since last year, however, has pushed the dates back several times and ultimately noted last month that the Cable Beach property is undergoing a $37 million renovation during this time.

SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart said: “Moving the opening date from November 4 was a very difficult decision. While we could reopen much of the resort, worldwide demand for commodities and supply chain disruptions are delaying our ability to complete the project’s full scope.

“Keeping this hotel under wraps until it is absolutely ready is the right thing to do.

“We’re in an environment of great expectation and when our guests arrive, it will be a place of Caribbean calm and cool that will definitely have been worth the wait.”

A prominent union leader noted, however, that Sandals’ decision to push the reopening date for its Royal Bahamian back yet again will cause “serious hardships” for the 600-plus workers at the resort.

Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson told Eyewitness News: “The position we have is that date is going to cause serious hardship for the workers. This is an opportunity for the government to intervene and have a discussion on how best to approach it, to see how best we can assist the 600-plus workers.

“I am sure the union can make a difference. We can find ways to deal with this situation.”

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar meanwhile told Eyewitness News: “Obviously we are very disappointed about the delay but we understand that those engaged in the field of construction are really being challenged by supply chain delays. It is affecting a number of construction projects as there is no concrete on the island.

“This rebound is probably coming back much stronger than anticipated and the supply chain is not able to keep up with the demand and this is obviously a new curveball that is factoring into the opening of locations and the launch of construction projects.

“Not only has COVID disrupted how we live our lives but obviously it is going to be impacting for some time the launch and build-out of projects.”

He added: “I spoke to Adam Stewart and they are going to develop a fantastic and beautiful property. He has fantastic plans for that property when it opens.

“It’s a three-month delay and that is painful, but I understand given what’s happening on the ground these types of issues are going to become more and more prevalent until the supply chain is able to catch up with demand.”