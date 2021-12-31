STILL ON: FNM to hold three-day convention for all posts except leader

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer will step aside to allow someone new to assume the role

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) will forge ahead with a three-day convention in February with all positions open for contest with the exception of the top post, according to FNM Leader Michael Pintard.

The FNM held a leadership convention in late November following a crushing defeat at the polls in September.

Pintard emerged as leader, defeating East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson and Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis.

“In February, all positions, with the exception of the leader, a position which has been settled on the 27 [of November], all of those positions — the remaining positions — will be available in February,” Pintard said during a virtual press conference yesterday.

“We will have a three-day convention.

“We are looking forward to it and we expect it to be a seamless process.

“We will not only be conducting elections, but we will be engaging in amendments to our constitution, increasing the number of meritorious council members and taking care of party business — looking back at the past election, examining post-mortem, what went wrong and how we must hit the reset button in order to once again render ourselves to the population and let them know we are the best vehicle for transforming The Bahamas.”

There has been speculation that former Deputy Leader and East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest could contest the chairmanship post, though he has not formally addressed his plans for the upcoming convention.

Attempts to reach Thompson and Lewis were unsuccessful up to news time yesterday.

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer will not offer for chairman, telling Eyewitness News he will step aside after four years to allow someone else to continue the work of building the party.

“A lot of folks don’t realize the chairman is the [CEO] of the party and it, the chair, is more than just talking to media,” Culmer said.

“It is about running the party and making sure that the party has all its associations running, money available and strategies in place, and working with the leader to prepare the party for mobility and moving the party forward, especially in preparing for, in this election, the re-election of the government.”

He said he hopes the next chairman will continue the work of getting to know FNMs, the party and the role the chairman plays in the organization.

“I would like to see that persons continue to work with the leadership to build the party and take the party forward in preparation for government in 2026,” Culmer added.