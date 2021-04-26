STILL IN THE RING: Former Sky Bahamas chief vows to fight $30M fraud claim “to the very end” despite court ruling

“I am not going to stand by and let someone destroy my character and livelihood in my country”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Captain Randy Butler, former CEO of Sky Bahamas, yesterday vowed to “fight to the very end” against “outlandish” claims that he defrauded two companies owned by the airline’s former financier of nearly $30 million.

Butler told Eyewitness News he will continue to fight to prove his innocence despite a default judgement against him being upheld last week.

“I am going to let the courts and lawyers deal with this,” said Butler.

“I feel the court is the right place for this to go. I’m trusting the court and God to deal with this. We are protesting this default judgement.

“It’s unfortunate that there are very outlandish claims but we can’t get better particulars. It’s unfortunate that people can just throw out accusations against you and you have to spend money to defend yourself. It’s unfortunate that politics got involved and the relationship at the top went the way that it did.”

He added: “These are outlandish claims about fraud. One thing I have is my name and my character. I will be fighting this the very end. I am not going to stand by and let someone destroy my character and livelihood in my country. I am trusting God on this. We will win this.”

Back in January, Alpha Aviation Limited and Advanced Aviation Limited, the plaintiffs, entered a judgment in default of defense, claiming that no defense was entered by defendants Butler, Sky Bahamas Airlines Limited and Aviation Oversight Group Ltd.

Former Sky Bahamas financier Fred Kaiser, who agreed in 2004 to pay some $36 million to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after pleading guilty to tax fraud, is seeking a default judgement against Butler over an alleged $28 million “bogus loans” scheme. The court document alleges that these fraudulent acts occurred between 2008 and 2017.

The allegations triggered the resignation of former deputy prime minister and minister of finance, K Peter Turnquest, although he was not named as a defendant in the original writ.

Turnquest, who like Butler has strongly denied the allegations, was described as “a director and manager” of both Kaiser’s companies, Alpha Aviation Limited and Advanced Aviation Limited, as well as “owning and/or controlling and/or managing” Sky Bahamas, according to the writ.