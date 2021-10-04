Sterling sees strong sales of its $250 million Hurricane Hole development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sterling Global Financial $250 million mixed-use Hurricane Hole development has completely sold out the residential component of its first phase that is slated for a grand opening next January.

Former Cabinet minister Khaalis Rolle, president of Sterling Advisory Services while on a recent tour of the development with Tourism, Investment, and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper noted that the first phase residential component consists of one and two-bedroom marina view units- 12 in total. “We are completely sold out of those units,” said Rolle.

“Sales are great, in fact, we are 92 percent sold out in the retail component, almost completely leased on the office space and completely sold out on the residential side,” said Rolle.

Rolle noted that during the construction phase, on average 150 persons were employed daily on the development.

“We anticipate that Sterling along will have 70 people employed on the site,” said Rolle, noting that with a clinic, pharmacy, two restaurants, 700 Wines and Spirits as well as a supermarket, up to 300 jobs could be created as a result.

Rolle noted that the development will also boast the largest superyacht marina in the Caribbean.

Commenting on the development, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said: “It is noteworthy that during a difficult pandemic where almost everything stopped in the country, this project continued, construction continued and we are almost at a stage where we can have superyachts come into the country.”

He added: “This is the type of spark we need to see more and more in our country. I want to ensure the investor community and the business community that our government is very business-friendly, investment-focused, and recognize that for us to grow our country we need projects like this one. It’s not just the employment, it’s the spinoff, the economic benefit of a project like this. I was quite impressed with what I saw.”