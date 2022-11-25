Sterling Mortgage Income Fund marks 10 years of success  

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sterling Global Financial Chairman David Kosoy projected a successful year-end for the firm’s mortgage income fund as its real estate and lending fund marks its 10th anniversary.

In a press statement from Sterling, a global alternative asset manager focused on real estate, it was noted that they have an “unbroken record” of double-digit returns for investors since inception.

“We are very proud of our track record and our ability to provide investors with a consistent and stable yield,” said Kosoy. “Through volatile capital markets and various economic shifts, the Sterling Mortgage Income Fund has succeeded in protecting investor capital while providing a very attractive income stream.”

Among its most notable achievements is a consistent top ranking for investor security from fund rating institutes.

According to Sterling Global Financial CEO Stephen Tiller, the fund’s success is driven by both its ability to provide “quick, flexible and reliable financing” and its management’s operating expertise in real estate and construction.

Sterling currently has over $1 billion in transformational projects, including the Paradise Landing development creating a ‘downtown Paradise Island’. It features luxury residential, retail, professional office space, dining, and Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina, the Bahamas’ first purpose-built superyacht marina.

Tiller explained that while Sterling is also developing Montage Cay in Abaco, its real estate funding activities stretch throughout the globe providing senior financing, bridge financing, mezzanine, and development financing in key markets across North America and certain European markets.

It has successfully funded approximately 100 mortgages totaling more than $350 million since its launch in 2012, financing residential communities, mixed-use projects, retail, and marinas.