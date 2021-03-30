STEP DOWN, SIR: DNA leader calls for resignation of national security minister amid accusations

Komolafe: Dames is not worthy of “honorable” title

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Arinthia Komolafe yesterday called for the resignation of Minister of National Security Marvin Dames over recent comments accusing the political party of injuring police officers.

Komolafe and others were last week detained and questioned for over five hours at the Central Police Station in relation to a demonstration on March 3, during which the police commissioner said the group “forcibly sought to gain their way into the Parliament”.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames recently told the media the DNA tried to overrun Parliament while officers suffered injuries in their demonstration.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Komolafe slammed those comments as “very dishonorable” and said the DNA is calling for Dames to not only apologize but also retract the statements he made about the party.

“Barring him doing that, then Dr Minnis, the most honorable prime minister of this country, must call for his resignation or Mr Dames should do the honorable thing and step down,” she said.

Komolafe asserted that many parliamentarians automatically get the title of “honorable”, but some are not deserving of that title.

“We’ve seen time and time again, particularly from the Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, that he is not worthy of wearing that title honor,” she said.

She added that members of the DNA were arrested on unlawful assembly, and were not even questioned along the lines of injuries to officers or storming into Parliament, as Dames suggested.

When asked about accusations of involvement in the arrest of the DNA leader and members, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told the media: “First time when I found out is when I saw it in the newspaper like everyone else; I heard it on the press,” he said.

He said that leaders are often accused of anything that goes wrong, but never receive credit for things that go right.

Minnis noted that all he can say is no one is above the law.

In response to Minnis’ claim of being unaware of the arrest, Komolafe said: “If something that was so national that gained such large attention across the archipelago, where thousands…of Bahamians and residents knew what was going on, and his claim is he did not find out until the following day is very concerning to us.”

Komolafe further questioned what else the prime minister is not aware of or not being advised about, and asked: “Is he asleep at the wheel?”

Written by Eyewitness News Intern Jade Russell