“STELLAR CAREER”: Munroe praises COP’s decision to demit office in his own

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday that it was encouraging to see leaders such as Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle voluntarily allow for new leadership, noting that he has had a “stellar career”.

To suggestions in some quarters that the move was political in origin, Munroe made clear that the move was solely Rolle’s to make.

The minister said he assured Rolle of his security of tenure when the Davis administration assumed office.

“The constitution hasn’t changed since the election in September,” he told the media at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“He has decided that he wishes to demit office and he is taking steps to make sure that the handover is an orderly one.

“He’s the most senior policeman. He’s had a stellar career.

“And, you know, negroes don’t have to hold on to power forever and ever amen. So, it is encouraging when people voluntarily go.”

To make his point, Munroe said he was encouraged to see the change in pastorship at St James Native Baptist Church during a service on Sunday.

“It is an encouraging thing in this country to see that persons aren’t now trying to die in office,” the minister said.

Rolle announced on Monday that he will demit office on June 5.

He spoke on the sidelines of the Commissioners of Police’s 36th Annual General Meeting and Conference, which Rolle referred to as his “last hurrah”.

Rolle has served as commissioner of police since March 2020.

Yesterday, Munroe said the commissioner has briefed him on the areas he was working on and did not get to complete, as well as things that were in the pipeline.

The minister explained that the prime minister will speak with him and consult the leader of the opposition before advising the governor-general as to who the new commissioner of police will be.