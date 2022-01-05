STEAMROLLING: Cruise bookings for January remain strong despite CDC warning, cruise port exec says

Maura blasts CDC for warnings against cruises but not flights, sports events or shopping malls

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The emergence of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus as well as the US Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recent warning against cruise travel have had no noticeable impact on business at the country’s primary cruise port thus far, according to its CEO.

Nassau Cruise Port’s chief executive, Mike Maura, noted that bookings for this month remain “very strong”.

The good news is that our business is strong and the medical community believe that by the end of January, we will be on the back side of this variant. – Nassau Cruise Port CEO Mike Maura Jr

The CDC last week issued a COVID-19 warning to travelers, calling cruising a high-risk travel activity even for those who are fully vaccinated. The CDC also said it is investigating COVID outbreaks on more than 90 ships.

But Maura said he personally found the CDC’s announcement “inequitable” and “inappropriate”.

“From [a] business perspective, it hasn’t had any noticeable impact on us here at the cruise port,” said Maura.

“This period right now has been a historically slow period. People generally aren’t traveling as much by water during Christmas and New Year’s. What we saw last week wasn’t surprising to us.

“The bookings for January remain very strong. We haven’t had any cruise lines calling and canceling. Our bookings for 2022 remain stronger than 2019.”

Speaking specifically to the CDC’s warning, Maura said: “I find that the manner in which CDC states a position such as that to be inequitable, and by that I mean that there are many other alternatives to cruising, such as air travel, which a lot more people are doing.

“[When] you consider that those persons taking a cruise, from a passenger perspective, 95 percent are fully vaccinated and 100 percent of crew are fully vaccinated.

Personally speaking, I found the CDC’s notice to be inappropriate when they’re not speaking of other forms of travel and entertainment venues. – Nassau Cruise Port CEO Mike Maura Jr

“Yet when people [are] traveling across the US, there is no test requirement and more than half the flights in and out of Miami, for example, are domestic.”

He added: “The CDC themselves have noted that less than 65 percent of Americans are not vaccinated and there is no requirement that only vaccinated people can fly. A large percentage of people flying around the US today are unvaccinated, and yet, there isn’t a lot of conversation happening around that.

“The cruise industry has been very responsible with its vaccination requirements.

“Personally speaking, I found the CDC’s notice to be inappropriate when they’re not speaking of other forms of travel and entertainment venues such as football games, hockey games, shopping malls, food stores and other venues.

“They could have done a much better job in their communication. It’s unfortunate.

“The good news is that our business is strong and the medical community believe that by the end of January, we will be on the back side of this variant.”