STAYING THE COURSE: 500+ male high schoolers assemble at Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium for a “Step Up” pep rally by the Prime Minister’s Office

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Over 500 male highschool students have gathered at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium for a “Step Up,” pep-rally organized by the Officers of the Prime Minister.

The aim of the event is to encourage young men to believe in themselves and to passionately discover their purpose.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, during his keynote address to the male students, underscored the important role that men play within the community and stressed that the country depends on their generation to lead through innovation and creativity.