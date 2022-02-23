STAYING OUT: Minnis to vote at FNM convention but says focus is on governance

Convention gets underway today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr Hubert Minnis said while he will vote at the party’s convention this week, his sole focus is on the governance of the country.

The party’s three-day convention, which is estimated to cost just over $200,000, will be held from Wednesday to Friday in the Grand Ballroom at Atlantis, Paradise Island.

The FNM will usher in a whole new set of leaders, along with a newly ratified constitution.

Speaking to reporters on whether he is endorsing any particular candidate, the former prime minister said: “No, I’m staying out of that.

“I am doing my part to keep the country on the right path, to keep the government’s feet to the fire and ensure that our [country] can continue to grow and move forward, especially during these trying and difficult times.”

Minnis said he intends to vote for all positions, but that his vote is “confidential”.

He reserved any further comment regarding the party’s convention, maintaining that he is “not involved” and prefers “not to say anything”.

All party positions will be contested except for the leadership, which was voted on during the FNM’s one-day convention in November.

More than 100 candidates are contesting positions in the party, with some 500 delegates expected to vote.

St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright and St Anne’s MP Adrian White were both nominated for deputy leader.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Immigration Elsworth Johnson, former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands and former Golden Isles MP Michael Foulkes will face off head-to-head for the coveted chairman position.

The convention gets underway today and will end on Friday.