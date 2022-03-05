STAYING AHEAD OF THE CURVE: Super Value making efforts to keep stores stocked amid supply chain challenges

Roberts says flour imports could be impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Super Value’s president said yesterday that the company was doing its best to source goods amid global supply shortages, telling Eyewitness News its attention is “more on buying than selling”.

Rupert Roberts told Eyewitness News: “We’re doing our best right now. What [impact] the war between Russia and Ukraine is going to have on future supplies, we really don’t know.

“We see what’s happening with prices. We’re not panicking; we’re working. Our attention is really more on buying than selling.

“We can only hope for the best. We are doing our best to get what we can. There are just so many things that are beyond our control.”

Roberts noted that the company has taken steps to secure more flour and avert any potential fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on flour supplies. Russia is the world’s third largest wheat producer, with Ukraine said to be the ninth.

Roberts also expressed concern over rising fuel costs and the impact on the company’s electricity bill.

“We just don’t know how high oil prices will go,” he said.