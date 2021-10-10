STAY HOME: Former Health minister urges country to be disciplined as health system strained by latest surge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Health minister Dr Duane Sands today sounded the alarm that the country’s “overburdened” health system was experiencing what appears to be another COVID-19 surge.

The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in Inagua, which has 23 active cases and 34 people in quarantine.

Officials also confirmed another four deaths from COVID-19 yesterday.

These included three women and one man, ages 52-78, who died between September 21 and September 22. Meanwhile, another 46 coronavirus cases were confirmed on Friday.

“The huge numbers of deaths speak for themselves,” Sands said in a statement.

“Far too many are critically ill. We do not have the national capacity to manage the current load. As context… imagine the outrage and fear felt with 100 murders in a year. We are at 500 plus deaths in the last year…and the outlook remains grim.”

He continued: “Let us recommit to disciplined adherence to public health interventions, encourage persons to get vaccinated…Support the beleaguered Healthcare workers and other front-line workers. Stay home if you don’t absolutely need to go out.”

Sands said: “At the risk of being repetitive and worsening Covid-19 fatigue…we are in trouble. Our Healthcare teams are attempting to push back the flood of patients. They are exhausted and this battle is far from over. The impact on patients with other illnesses cannot be understated.

“Many will suffer and die that may have been salvageable given different circumstances,” he added.

Total cases now stand at 21,626.