STATUS QUO MAINTAINED: Face-to-face learning and national examinations to remain in place, says Hanna-Martin

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Schools will remain open for face-to-face learning despite a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, some of which had been sourced to schools.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin addressed concerns in some quarters about the transmission of the virus on campus, particularly as students prepare to take exams, while speaking with the media at the Office of the Prime Minister.

She acknowledged there have been some cases arising in schools; however, the infections have not risen to a level that has prompted the Ministry of Health to make a recommendation for closures.

“We are we are completely guided by the Ministry of Health,” the minister said.

“We don’t use our own inexperienced or inexpert knowledge in these things. If the Ministry of Health advised when schools should close, when we should have the three feet; when we can eliminate the three feet. We are completely guided by our science-based advisors in this matter.

“They have indicated to us that that there are circumstances which allow for the lifting of the three feet distancing between children. The COVID still exists in the community. You would have heard from him at length.”

Hanna-Martin said: “And so, you will have cases and you’ve seen an increase in the cases. But I think, from what I’ve been advised, they’re still reduced in terms of what we have seen historically and during the course of this pandemic.

“So, we will continue to be advised by the Ministry of Health and I think that’s the only thing I can really say about it. They will tell us which direction to go in.”

On the matter, Hanna-Martin said her position is that children must be in schools and she is motivated to have a 100 percent return to face-to-face, but “we have to do it safely”.

“We have to get them in 100 percent, but of course, we have to do it safely,” the minister said.

“And that is where the Ministry of Health comes in.”

Asked whether the rise in COVID infections threatens the suspension of face-to-face learning and a return to virtual learning, the minister said not at this time, and the cases were being reviewed on a case by case basis.

“There is no plan to shut down schools,” she said, adding that national examinations will take place on schedule.

“They’re on target. The schedule has been posted. I think the schools are aware of the schedule for national examinations and they’re on target to go ahead,” she said.

The minister said discussions were ongoing about additional COVID testing measures amid the examination period.

“We would want all of our children to be able to take examinations,” she said.

“If they contract it, it’s, you know, can not a follow the situation.

“So we are discussing now how we would deal with situations like that.

“But of course, the undergirded rationale will be to do all that we can to ensure our young people can take their examinations.”