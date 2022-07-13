State Reception celebrates The Bahamas’ 49th Independence Anniversary

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A State Reception was held celebrating the 49th Independence Anniversary of Commonwealth of The Bahamas, under the theme “Proud to be Bahamian”.

The event was staged at Baha Mar Convention Centre on Monday, July 11, 2022, which was observed as the holiday.

Scores of guests gathered in the convention centre which was adorned with Bahamian flags hanging from the ceiling and attached to walls and columns with patriotic fervour. An added attraction was that of artists painting images on site.

Table centrepieces of flowers also reflected the aquamarine gold and black colours of the National Flag, while tasty treats from the buffet included conch fritters, crab cakes, grouper; and a pale blue-coloured sky-juice concoction, wine and other drinks were served.

Leslia Miller-Brice, Bahamas Ambassador to CARICOM and Chairperson of the National Independence Committee, received dignitaries at the entrance of the convention centre, upon their arrival.

The guest list was headed by Governor-General Sir Cornelius A. Smith, and Lady Smith; Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis and Ann Marie Davis; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper and Cecilia Cooper; Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree and Lady Moree; Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard; and dignitaries and guests from a cross-section of the community.

Once in the ballroom, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band played the National Anthem, ‘March On, Bahamaland,’ followed by the ceremonial ‘Cutting of the Independence Cake and Toast’ by the governor-general.

The State Reception capped off days of activities marking the 49th Independence Celebrations, which kicked off on July 1 with the National Pride Day Flag Raising Ceremony throughout the country.

The 49th Independence Celebrations are being held with anticipation of the 50th-anniversary jubilee Independence celebrations in 2023. A National Independence Committee was formed with Miller-Brice as Chair for the 49th, 50th, and 51st Independence Celebrations.