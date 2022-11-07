START AFRESH: Public school bussing contracts to be terminated

Opposition condemns move, seeking legal advice

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Public school bussing contracts will be terminated in January 2023 as the Ministry of Education sets out to refresh the process.

In a statement, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said several of the current contracts will terminate naturally in December 2022, adding It has been decided that all others are to be terminated with effect from January 3, 2023 pursuant to the termination clause in the relevant contracts.

She said the ministry will shortly invite expressions of interest for contractors to provide transport for students at varying schools nationwide.

Yesterday, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard raised concerns that the holders of school bus contracts on the Family Islands had been given a 60-day notice of termination when there was still a full year remaining on their contracts.

“Further, there was no indication given to any of these hard-working Bahamians that they did not perform the contracted works or otherwise breached the contract,” Pintard said in a statement.

“Bahamians who do business with the Government of The Bahamas must have confidence in those business dealings and should trust that they will only be terminated if there is just cause. Contractors who rely on the issuance of a fixed-term contract, and act to their detriment by borrowing money for the equipment needed to perform the Contract, should not face ruin on a whim or at the hands of vengeful politicians.”

Yesterday, Hanna-Martin underscored the process undertaken by the former administration was saddled with allegations of unfair selection.

She said: “Many will recall that the prior exercise led by the former administration was attended by controversy with allegations from persons who asserted they had in fact won bids for bussing but were instead sidelined, in other instances contracts were terminated in reliance on similar clauses, and litigation has ensued in several instances.

“It has been deemed appropriate by the government in light of the controversies and allegations that the process should recommence afresh. It was determined not to take action immediately to allow contractors to operate for a period once face-to-face instruction resumed,” said Hanna-Martin.