Stakeholders reveal gender-based violence survey results

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A press conference was held today to lay out the results from The Bahamas Women’s Health and Well-Being Survey Thursday afternoon at Inter-American Development Bank house.

The research effort was intended to help collaborators better understand the impact of violence against women in The Bahamas.

A computer-assisted telephone interview survey was administered to a representative sample of over 1,200 women between 18-64 years of age throughout The Bahamas.

Minister of Social Services & Urban Renewal Development Myles Laroda says that the survey results will inform the development of a comprehensive care model aimed at improving support services for survivors.