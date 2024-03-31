Stabbing Suspects Surrenders To Police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 44-year-old man turns himself over to local authorities after reportedly stabbing a man on Friday 29th March, 2024, that has left an injured victim hospitalized.

According to initial reports, the victim and the suspect while on Peardale Road got into an altercation which resulted in the suspect producing a sharp instrument and stabbing the victim multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Following this incident, the suspect surrendered to police and was subsequently arrested.

The Criminal Investigation Department is currently conducting investigations into the matter.