Stabbing Suspects Surrenders To Police

LocalMarch 31, 2024 at 3:02 pm Theo Sealy
Stabbing Suspects Surrenders To Police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 44-year-old man turns himself over to local authorities after reportedly stabbing a man on Friday 29th March, 2024, that has left an injured victim hospitalized.

According to initial reports, the victim and the suspect while on Peardale Road got into an altercation which resulted in the suspect producing a sharp instrument and stabbing the victim multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Following this incident, the suspect surrendered to police and was subsequently arrested.

The Criminal Investigation Department is currently conducting investigations into the matter.

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*