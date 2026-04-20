Stabbing leaves two hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a stabbing outside a business on Joe Farrington Road that left a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman hospitalized Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11:00 a.m. Upon arrival, they spoke with the female victim, who reported that she had been inside the establishment with her boyfriend when another woman approached her, making threats while accompanied by a male. A verbal dispute followed.

The victim said the confrontation continued outside, where it escalated into a physical fight. During the altercation, the female suspect allegedly produced a sharp object and stabbed the woman in the chest before turning on the male victim, stabbing him in the head and back.

Both suspects fled north.

The woman is listed in stable condition, while the male victim is undergoing surgery. Investigations are ongoing.