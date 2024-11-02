Stabbing incident leads to firearm seizure and arrest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police say a stabbing incident on Saturday, 2 November 2024, left a man hospitalized and led to a firearm recovery and arrest off Mackey Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that after 2:30 a.m., Northeastern Division officers responded to a disturbance near a nightclub on Rosedale Street. An unknown male was reportedly observed fleeing west along Rosedale Street when they arrived. At the same time, another male threw an object near the nightclub while a third male was observed with injury on the ground.

Police say the 36-year-old victim had sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he is listed in serious condition.

During the search near the nightclub, officers discovered a firearm containing ammunition. As a result, the second male, aged 26, was arrested.

Investigation continue.