St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish mourns loss of student in Panama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — St. Joseph’s Parish Council and Pastoral Team have identified the St. Augustine’s College student who died in Panama as 16-year-old Madeline Thompson.

According to the statement, Thompson who had just celebrated her birthday on September 26 was a “cherished member of our parish family who served faithfully at the St. Joseph’s Soup Kitchen every Saturday.”

“Her kind heart, gentle spirit, and willingness to help others reflected the love of Christ in all she did.”

“We join her parents, Jerome and Shenique Thompson, her loved ones, and the entire Saint Augustine’s College community in mourning this heartbreaking loss. As a parish, we hold them all in our prayers, asking God to surround them with His peace, strength, and consolation during this time of deep sorrow.”