St. John’s student wins Young Reporters for the Environment Competition

The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) announced Aiden Wilson, a 17-year-old student from St. John’s College, as the winner of the 2023 Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) National Competition.

Wilson’s winning article, titled “Marine Pollution and its Effects in The Bahamas,” sheds light on the various types of pollution and the detrimental impact of neglecting the country’s natural resources.

“By confronting the problem head-on, we can educate future generations about the dangers of pollution and safeguard marine environments for the flourishing of flora and fauna,” expressed Wilson.

Wilson’s article also emphasizes the need for immediate action to protect the environment for future generations. His submission features three compelling photos depicting marine debris on a dock, plastics polluting a canal, and oil contamination in a cruise port.

In recognition of his achievement, Wilson was awarded a brand-new GoPro11 HD camera by BREEF to support his future endeavors in environmental reporting. He will represent The Bahamas in the upcoming 2023 Young Reporters for the Environment International Competition, hosted by the Foundation for Environmental Education.

BREEF also commended Aaliyah Rolle from St. Anne’s School as the runner-up in the competition, whose entry was titled “Can we find a solution to prevent marine pollution in The Bahamas?”

In a press release, BREEF extended applause to all the participants of the YRE competition for their varied submissions.

Allison Longley, the National Operator for the Young Reporters for the Environment program in The Bahamas, described the initiative as “a platform for young people to give nature a voice in a fun and creative manner.”

The YRE Programme has the objective of empowering students aged 11-25 to address environmental issues they are passionate about, whether through writing, photography, or videography. Currently, the program boasts over 350,000 young reporters in 45 countries worldwide.

The YRE National Competition serves as the pinnacle of the program. Leading up to it, students have the opportunity to engage with the marine environment firsthand through snorkeling field trips and mangrove walkabouts.