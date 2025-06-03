St. John’s College triumphs in RBC’s Young Leaders Program

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – St. John’s College underground water purification system emerged

victorious in the inaugural RBC Young Leaders 2025 program. Their compelling pitch earned the school

the top prize of $15,000 to bring their project to life.

The winning project addressed the need for clean, purified water, serving both the school and wider

community, all while maintaining an eco-friendly approach. Recognizing water as a fundamental

necessity, the six-member St. John’s College team aspires to enhance access to this vital resource for

all who need it through their sustainable design.

Temple Christian School’s self-sustaining greenhouse equipped with a drip irrigation sprinkler system

captured second place securing $10,000, while C.I. Gibson Senior High School took third place, with a

prize of $5,000, for their composting technology aerated static pile (ASP) system.

Young Leaders is RBC’s flagship youth development program that demonstrates the Bank’s

commitment to investing in the next generation of leaders for a stronger Caribbean. This is the first time

the regional initiative is being held in The Bahamas.

Five schools participated in the program, launched back in February. The three-month program

challenged the students to develop a viable project plan that promotes environmental and social benefits

that align with the theme ‘Sustainable Future.’ The students were also able to acquire the skills to

manage their projects and deliver presentations, learn financial literacy, time management and enhance

their environmental awareness.

RBC’s Managing Director and Vice President, Personal Banking, The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos,

Ericka Rolle applauded the Young Leaders for their efforts, emphasizing that the future belongs to those

who dare to dream, innovate, and act.

“Our Young Leaders have shown that they are ready to lead the charge,” Rolle said.

“They have demonstrated that with determination, creativity, and a heart full of purpose, they can turn

ideas into impactful solutions for their communities and beyond.” She continued, “We are confident that

the Young Leaders program can drive real impact in communities and help prepare our youth to lead a

stronger Bahamas and Caribbean. I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished and what we

are celebrating today.”Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg along with the Head of the Division of

Youth, Sandena Neely were also in attendance at the closing to congratulate the Young Leaders,

highlighting the ministry’s support of the program.

Environmentalist and sustainability advocate Amber Turner was the keynote speaker and emphasized

the transformative nature of the Young Leaders program.

“This year’s theme of Sustainable Future isn’t just a buzz word or a class topic. It’s a challenge to look

beyond the short term, to imagine and build out solutions that outlast us,” Turner said.

“Sustainability is about justice, fairness and ensuring future generations inherit a world that is healthy,

abundant and full of opportunity. This leadership starts with you; you’re not just inheriting this planet,

you’re shaping what comes next,” she added.

St. John’s also swept the special prizes for Best Team Written Proposal; Best Team Oral Presentation

and Most Innovative Proposal. Ashleigh Knowles from Temple Christian won the Best Individual

Presenter award.

Popular comedian and influencer Das Quay served as the event’s dynamic host.