St. Augustine’s College Mourns Loss of Student in Panama City

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — St. Augustine’s College confirmed the loss of a student while in Panama City attending the First Global Robotics Challenge.

According to the statement, the student was accompanied by a parent, a chaperone, the school’s principal, and faculty members.

“We are in close communication with all relevant authorities and are providing assistance wherever needed,” the statement said.

“To honor the family’s privacy, and allow them the space they need to grieve, we will not be releasing the

student’s name or further details at this time. We respectfully ask the media and the public to extend

compassion and respect the privacy of the family and our school community during this profound loss.”